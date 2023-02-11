Notification Settings

Mo Gilligan pokes fun at Matt Hancock during the Brit Awards

He said that the former health secretary would soon be entering Love Island for Casa Amor.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Brits host Mo Gilligan has made a joke about former health secretary Matt Hancock at the music awards.

The comedian, 34, was presenting the ceremony for the second year when he referenced the MP coming third on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! at the end of last year.

Gilligan told the ceremony: “I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show.

“He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.”

Matt Hancock in Westminster
Matt Hancock earned £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here (Aaron Chown/PA)

Hancock’s stint in the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show earned him £320,000 last year, of which £10,000 was donated to charity.

He also recently appeared in the audience of Dancing On Ice alongside former aide Gina Coladangelo, who he had an affair with while Covid social distancing guidelines were being followed in England.

Hancock is also expected to appear in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Gilligan also referenced reality dating show Love Island’s return to Casa Amor, which will see bombshells introduced on Sunday to divide existing couples in the ITV show.

Gilligan then appeared to fluff his introduction to a performance by Lewis Capaldi by calling him Sam Capaldi.

He joked about his mistake, saying how the drinks at the Brits are “extra strong”.

Elsewhere, the comedian also did a shot with singer Harry Styles on stage while the singer accepted an award.

Styles thanked his former One Direction bandmates for his success.

