Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts among early arrivals on Brits red carpet

The Brit Awards 2023 â Arrivals â London

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts were among the first stars to hit the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

Love Island host Jama, 28, wore a strapless black midi dress with gold detailing as she arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Pussycat Dolls star Roberts, 41, opted for a silver co-ord that she matched with a midi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, drag queen and DJ Jodie Harsh and YolanDa Brown, chairwoman of the British Phonographic Industry – which organises Brits, were also among the early arrivals.

Harry Styles is nominated four times – for album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for As It Was, artist of the year and best pop/R&B act.

Also in the running with four nods are indie rock duo Wet Leg.

The Isle of Wight-formed band, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, which won plaudits for its sardonic lyrics and angular riffs.

They also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.

Stormzy follows with three nominations for album of the year, artist of the year and hip hop grime rap act.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The Brits have faced a backlash this year – their second with gender-neutral categories – after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men – with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy featuring.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the change, said the lack of women on the list shows there is “still a long way to go”.

Performers on the night will include Stormzy, Styles, Wet Leg, David Guetta, US pop star Lizzo, Smith and British singer-songwriters Ella Henderson and Becky Hill.