Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin to co-host 16th annual Women In Film event

Marlee Matlin at WE Day 2016 – London

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin will co-host the 16th annual Women In Film event, it has been announced.

The star of Coda, will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner, screenwriter Sian Heder as co-host at the ceremony next month.

WIF is the only event celebrating all the women nominated for Academy Awards, and will take place just two days before the 95th Oscars on March 12.

This year 65 women are set to be honoured for their roles both in front and behind the camera, and toasts will be made to the accomplishments of all women in entertainment.

Since 2008, the WIF annual event has celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women.