New Doctor Who star Millie Gibson makes surprise appearance at BBC News Awards

The latest Doctor Who Magazine is out today, featuring an exclusive interview with @MillieGibson01 about her journey to joining the TARDIS as Ruby Sunday! ✨

Read an excerpt from @DWMtweets here ➡️ https://t.co/Sn4NauAj3y pic.twitter.com/RaWRd69TXV

— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 5, 2023