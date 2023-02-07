Jennifer Lopez had ‘the best time’ with Ben Affleck at the Grammys

Jennifer Lopez at 65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show

Jennifer Lopez said she always has “the best time” with husband Ben Affleck, after their pair stepped out together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The singer and Hollywood actress posted a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple together.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the video.

Lopez presented the award for best pop vocal album to Harry Styles at the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The singer wore an eye-catching, dark blue Gucci gown, with ruffled detail, a thigh-high slit and a voluminous train.

She accessorized her outfit with Bulgari jewels and her own silver JLo Jennifer Lopez brand heels.