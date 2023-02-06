All-star tribute for 50th anniversary of hip hop wows crowd at Grammys

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show

Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash and numerous other figures from the 50-year history of hip hop helped light up the stage at the Grammy Awards.

The special segment formed the biggest live performance of the night and began with LL Cool J presenting the global impact award to super-producer Dr Dre, announcing that in future years the prize would now be named after him.

Method Man, Rakim, Lil Wayne and Future were also among the names who took to the stage for the performance, which was split into three chapters and charted the evolution of the genre from its roots in New York City to its world-dominating current state.

The segment also featured a complex light show and choreography from a troupe of dancers.

Jay-Z, Lizzo and Adele all appeared to greatly enjoy the performance and were seen dancing and rapping along at their VIP tables.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer and joint frontman for the hip hop band The Roots, drove the performance on percussion.

Earlier on the red carpet, he revealed that Will Smith was supposed to appear as a surprise guest during the segment.

He told Variety: “I will give the spoiler alert away.

“Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week and there are a lot of preliminary shots he has to do.