Jeremy Renner excited to share new Disney show ‘as soon as I’m back on my feet’

Jeremy Renner says he is excited to share his new show Rennervations with fans “as soon as I’m back on my feet”.

The Marvel actor shared a snapshot from the upcoming Disney+ show, a little over a month after he was involved in a serious snowplough accident near his home.

Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces the actor’s passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet the needs of communities.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervation show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!” he wrote on Instagram.

“As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!”

“Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” Disney said.

The actor was taken to hospital following the incident, which took place around the new year, near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno at the Nevada-California border in the US.

A recent police report revealed that Renner was trying to stop his six-tonne snowplough from crashing into his nephew when he became trapped and crushed by the machine.

The actor has kept fans updated with his recovery process, and previously thanked those who sent him messages of support.