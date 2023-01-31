Turin hands over the keys of Eurovision to Liverpool in grand ceremony

Eurovision 2023

The official keys of the Eurovision Song Contest have been handed from the previous host city Turin to Liverpool in a grand ceremony.

Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo and the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, sealed the handover with a handshake.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May, culminating in the grand final on May 13, after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

From Turin to Liverpool… #Eurovision, the scousers are ready for you! pic.twitter.com/1f1zFurzjY — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) January 31, 2023

During the ceremony, which was being broadcast on BBC Two, Mr Lo Russo said to Ms Anderson: “A little bit of advice – enjoy the event, include everybody, engage the whole city, be proud for such an incredible international stage for you, for Ukraine and for peace.”

She thanked him for his kind words, adding: “For me, it started on Sunday when we met and you talked about all the wonderful impact that Eurovision has on your city.

“I’m really proud to be able to host Eurovision for Liverpool but especially proud to do it on behalf of Ukraine.”

The event, which also revealed which countries will compete in which semi-finals, was presented by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu.

The official handover ceremony opened with messages from famous Ukrainian faces expressing the importance of Liverpool hosting on behalf of the war-torn country.

Among those was Eurovision commentator Timur Miroshnychenko who said: “Eurovision is love, music and diversity.”