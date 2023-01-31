Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s young daughter makes first public appearance

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s young daughter made her first public appearance as she joined her parents at an event in Los Angeles.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas smiled along with her mother on Monday, as her father was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The pair announced the birth of their daughter, who was born via a surrogate, in January last year.

Chopra was joined by the wives of the other Jonas brothers, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas for the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Malti Marie wore a small woolen cardigan and a white hairband as she sat with Chopra for the ceremony, then joined for the family pictures after.

Malti Marie’s cousins Valentina Jonas and Alena Jonas, daughters of Kevin and Danielle Jonas, also attended the event.

Accepting the awards, Nick said Chopra was the “calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm” and said being parents together was “the greatest gift”.

Addressing his daughter, he added: “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you and your friends.”

Chopra previously said that her daughter was “not going to be gossip” in response to negative reaction surrounding her surrogate pregnancy.

Discussing her pregnancy and the birth with British Vogue she said: “I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her.

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter because it’s not about my life only, it’s hers too.”