Jonas Brothers announce new album release date and tour at Walk Of Fame ceremony

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers confirmed the release date for their new album and tour as they were inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and legions of screaming fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

The trio paid tribute to their wives and children, and hailed the “amazing ride” they had been on over the past two decades.

Finishing up his own remarks, Nick told crowds: “We’re so thankful for your support. It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate here today.

“But we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next. So, with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement.”