Babylon, Brad Pitt and Black Panther among Oscar nomination snubs

Margot Robbie attending the premiere of Babylon at BFI Imax Waterloo in London

Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie has missed out on an Oscar nomination in one of the season’s major snubs.

The film was left out of the best picture category during Tuesday’s announcement while Hollywood star Pitt and Australian actress Robbie failed to make it into the acting lists.

Babylon, which has received positive reviews, traces the rise and fall of a cast of characters during an era of decadence and depravity in 1920s Hollywood.

Stars at the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Suzan Moore/PA)

Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle had worked on the complex story for more than a decade before filming began.

It did however appear in categories such as best original score and best costume design.

Other notable snubs included Black Panther: Wakanda Forever missing out on a nomination for best picture despite a strong showing at the box office and rave reviews in the press.

Tom Cruise was also absent from the best actor category despite his Top Gun sequel Maverick becoming one of 2022’s biggest films.

Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

However, the blockbuster did receive a nomination for best picture, among others.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby star alongside Cruise in the film.

Taylor Swift failed to make it into the best original song category with Carolina, which was produced with Aaron Dessner of The National for the film Where The Crawdads Sing.

Rihanna, Diane Warren and Lady Gaga will now go head to head for the prize.