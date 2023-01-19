John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in ‘bliss’ after welcoming baby daughter

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

US musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen said their house is “overflowing with love and joy” after welcoming daughter Esti to their family.

Model and cookbook author Teigen, 37, suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s third child in September 2020 who they named Jack, before falling pregnant again last summer.

The married couple both shared the same picture of their son Miles and daughter Luna cuddling the new-born – who was sporting a light pink hat and gloves.

All Of Me singer Legend, 44, said: “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy.

“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

While Teigen wrote: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?

“We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”