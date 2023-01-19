Brenda Edwards reveals Ed Sheeran spent a week with her after son Jamal’s death

Tanisha Edwards and Brenda Edwards

Brenda Edwards has revealed Ed Sheeran “was literally at my house for a week … just looking after us” after the death of her son Jamal Edwards.

DJ and music entrepreneur Jamal, who was made an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 last year at the age of 31.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain as the anniversary of her son’s death approaches, 53-year-old Edwards spoke about Sheeran’s upcoming song, which he has dedicated to Jamal.

“Ed sent me the final edit two days ago and I’ve kind of been in and out of crying ever since,” she said.

Jamal gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

The singer and Loose Women panellist went on to explain how Sheeran, 31, has supported her and her daughter Tanisha since Jamal’s death, saying: “Going back to Ed, when Jamal passed he was literally at my house with me and Tanisha for a whole week just looking after us.

“There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t sorting out and doing if we needed anything, and everybody has been so so wonderful and so supportive.”

Reflecting on the upcoming one-year anniversary of Jamal’s death, Edwards told GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard: “20th of February, I think because I’ve been so busy since last year, I literally have not had a break.

“So they say if you keep busy then time flies when you’re, kind of, having fun. But time flies when you’re busy also.”

She added: “It’s really amazing that Ed and so many people have supported us over almost a year.”

Shortly after Jamal’s death, Sheeran shared an Instagram post of the younger-looking pair with the caption: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say.

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright.

“He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”