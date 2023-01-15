Matt Smith: I would celebrate a CCA win with a few lagers with my mates

Matt Smith at House of Dragon premiere

Matt Smith said that if he were to win at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, he would celebrate by having “a few lagers with my mates”.

The actor, who stars in CCA nominated series House Of The Dragon, said it was “lovely” to have been invited to the event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Smith, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the popular HBO series, was joined on the red carpet by fellow British stars including Claire Foy, Jude Hill, and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Many expressed their excitement about returning to the annual ceremony in-person, and meeting other members of the industry.

Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It’s really lovely to be invited to the party… it’s lovely to be part of it and be invited – let’s see if we win,” Smith told the CCA.

Asked what he would do to celebrate a win, he said: “Probably go and have a few lagers with my mates, a few lagers and a steak dinner.”

Foy stars in Women Talking, which is among the contenders for the CCA’s best picture.

She told the CCA that despite her “lingering” jet lag she was “really excited” to be attending the ceremony.

“I’m really excited to be here, really excited to see the all ladies again and just hopefully have a good time.”

Twelve-year-old Hill, who was last year’s winner of the CCA’s best young actor, said it was “weird” to be at the event with “so many famous people”.

Asked how he had prepared for Sunday’s ceremony, he told the CCA: “I did some jumping jacks (but) to be honest the adrenaline’s enough to keep me pumping.

“It feels so weird, there’s so many famous people who I never thought I’d be in the same room as, and they’re here tonight.

Farrell stars in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside Brendan Gleeson (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“There’s millions and millions of people I’d love to see, it’s hard to pick just one.”

Sunday’s ceremony will see Colin Farrell and Austin Butler go head to head directly for the first time as contenders for the CCA’s top acting award.

The pair have already been recognised separately for their performances in The Banshees Of Inisherin and Elvis, respectively – picking up accolades at the Golden Globe awards earlier this week.

Sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the film contenders at the awards, having earned 14 nominations.

The film – starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and James Hong – was nominated best picture and best comedy, as well as several acting nods.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is joined in the top category by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, which also received nine nominations in total.

The film takes on Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tar, Women Talking, Elvis and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in the best picture category.

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick also earned nods for best picture.

Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

At the Golden Globes on Tuesday, Farrell won the best performance by an actor in a motion picture: musical or comedy and Butler won the equivalent award for a dramatic motion picture.

The pair will battle it out for the CCA best actor award, and are joined by Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and Tom Cruise.

As well as Yeoh, CCA best actress nominees include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams.

US comedy show Abbott Elementary leads the television contenders at the Critics Choice Awards, having earned six nominations.

The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, and is due to begin at midnight UK time.