Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo.

The Spandau Ballet bassist, 61, and his wife Holliman, 60, both found themselves in the bottom two as Cat & Mouse as they faced off against the masked character Knitting in the sing-off on ITV’s celebrity singing show.

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, knows that they have taken part, Holliman said: “No, this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.”

I JUST SHOUTED THE PHRASE “TAKE IT OFF” TO MY PARENTS I CANT UNDO THAT #MaskedSingerUK — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) January 14, 2023

Kemp also said: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.”

The celebrity couple also have a daughter, musician Harleymoon Kemp.

He also wrote “are you f***ing joking” after the reveal.

Martin Kemp, who is also known for his work as an actor in EastEnders, said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”

Holliman, who performed with Wham! and as part of the duo Pepsi & Shirlie with Helen DeMacque, said: “It is just so off the wall. It’s so much harder to sing in the mask than you imagine it will be. ”

Roman Kemp, Capital DJ, and son of Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman (Ian West/PA)

She said there was a clue, a reference to her book with DeMacque called Pepsi & Shirlie – It’s All in Black and White: Wham! Life And Friendship.

“I’ve never done anything so nerve racking in my life,” Holliman added.

The judges guessed that Cat & Mouse could be Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Anthony Head, Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams and Amanda Holden and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and Maisie Smith.

The judges include presenter Davina McCall, singer-songwriter Rita Ora, presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan.

Ora said to Holliman: “Well you sang beautifully by the way.”

After the reveal, Holliman and Kemp then performed Get Happy, a song popularised by Judy Garland.

Host Joel Dommett said: “Honestly you’ve been such a joy.”

Other characters Jellyfish, Otter, Knitting and Phoenix have made it through The Masked Singer’s Time Machine special with songs from the eras.