Blackpink, Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny to headline Coachella 2023

Blackpink, Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny will headline the 2023 Coachella music festival, organisers have announced.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, is due to return this year over two weekends – April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny is set to headline both Fridays, with South Korean girl group Blackpink on the Saturdays and US singer-songwriter Frank Ocean taking the Sunday slots.

Ocean was previously due to headline the festival in 2020, but the event was rescheduled multiple times and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean was previously due to headline the festival in 2020, but the event was rescheduled multiple times and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also included in the Friday line-up are Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, Yungblud, Mercury prize nominees Wet Leg and actor Idris Elba.

Saturday’s line-up features Spanish singer Rosalia, Charlie XCX, Labrinth and Mura Masa among others.

Meanwhile, Sunday will also see performances by Bjork, Dominic Fike, Willow and fellow Mercury prize nominee Joy Crookes.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has also been announced to be returning to the desert.

Presale ticket sales begin on Friday with organisers saying there were “very limited” passes remaining for the festival’s first weekend and suggested fans to look at the second weekend as their best hope in securing tickets.

Last year’s festival, which takes place in the Indio desert near Palm Springs, was fronted by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

US rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, was due to headline the Sunday slot but the line-up was updated weeks before the event.