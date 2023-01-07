Scottish star Lulu revealed to be Piece Of Cake on ITV’s The Masked Singer

Lulu concert – London

Scottish star Lulu has been unmasked on the new series of ITV’s reality singing contest The Masked Singer.

Six masked celebrities – Rubbish, Jacket Potato, Piece Of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino and Fawn – featured in the episode, but it was Lulu’s Piece Of Cake who was chosen to be unmasked.

Lulu, who was born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie and is also known by her full name Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, has turned her hand to musical theatre, television and more across a six-decade career.

She shot to fame aged just 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit and the song would go on to become her signature tune.

After being unmasked on the Saturday night show following her performance of Shivers by Ed Sheeran, Lulu began singing Shout – which had been one of the big clues.

The Scottish singer, who also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969, said: “I’m slightly in shock. I’m in and now I’m off.

“It’s adorable, I love watching the show, my grandchildren love the show, they love it – I love it and that’s why I’m here.”

The judges – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – had previously guessed that Piece Of Cake was Kylie Minogue, DJ Annie Macmanus, actress Ruby Wax and Icelandic singer Bjork.