Film set and made in Glasgow to receive UK premiere at city’s festival

A “powerful and poignant” film which tells the story of a mother and daughter trying to rebuild their life in Glasgow will have its UK premiere in the city.

The movie Girl, which stars French actor Deborah Lukumuena and 12-year-old Le’Shantey Bonsu in its main roles, has been chosen to open this year’s Glasgow Film Festival (GFF).

Girl will screen at the event on March 1, after receiving its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

The film Girl is directed by Adura Onashile (Glasgow Film Festival/PA)

The movie, directed by Adura Onashile, tells the story of Grace and her 11-year-old daughter Ama as they try to make a new life for themselves in Scotland’s largest city.

Allison Gardner, co-director of the Glasgow Film Festival, said: “I am delighted and honoured that we will open Glasgow Film Festival with Adura Onashile’s Girl, a powerful and poignant feature debut set in Glasgow.”

The movie has been made with support from the BFI, through the award of National Lottery funding, as well as BBC Film and Screen Scotland.

Isabel Davis, executive director at Screen Scotland, said: “Adura Onashile’s debut feature is an exceptionally fine choice to open this year’s GFF.

“Set and made in Glasgow, this evocative and poignant examination of a mother-daughter relationship establishes Adura as a hugely exciting film talent.

“Screen Scotland is very glad to have been part of her journey, including through our support of Girl. We congratulate Adura, along with her producers, Rosie Crerar and Ciara Barry, on being selected as Glasgow’s opening film.”

Tickets for Girl will go on sale at midday on Monday January 16 at glasgowfilm.org, with the festival itself running from March 1 to 16 at the Glasgow Film Theatre and venues across the city.