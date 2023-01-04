Kelly Osbourne says she is ‘not ready’ to share newborn son with the world

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has said she is “not ready” to share details of her newborn son with the world, after her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the baby’s name on a TV talk show.

Kelly Osbourne, 38, the daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and the former X Factor judge, said it was “no-one’s place but mine” to share information about the child.

It comes after her mother revealed the baby’s name to be Sidney during an episode of The Talk on Tuesday.

Posting in her Instagram story, Kelly Osbourne wrote: “I am not ready to share him with the world.

“It is no one’s place but mine to share information on my baby.”

During the episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne was asked about the recent birth, saying that both Kelly and her son were doing “so great”.

“She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” she said.

It is understood Kelly Osbourne shares the child with boyfriend, 45-year-old Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

The pair shared news of the pregnancy in March, with Kelly Osbourne saying she was “over the moon” in an Instagram post.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote.