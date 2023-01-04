First look at Dancing On Ice 2023 celebrities and their partners

Pictured: Darren Harriott, Mollie Gallagher, Siva Kaneswaran, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, The Vivienne, Patsy Palmer, Joey Essex, Michelle Heaton, John Fashanu, Nile Wilson and Carly Stenson.

The first images of the celebrities competing in Dancing On Ice 2023 have been revealed by ITV.

A total of 11 celebrities, who will perform alongside professional ice skating dancers, are hoping to be crowned the winner of the 15th series.

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers are competing on Dancing On Ice 2023. (©ITV)

Former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer is partnered with Matt Evers, who has been a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched in 2006, and Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson is partnered with new addition to the 2023 line-up, ice dancer Olivia Smart.

Ex-footballer John Fashanu and professional Alexandra Schauman; last year’s winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and professional Brendyn Hatfield and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and professional Sylvain Longchambon also compete.

Former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) TV personality Joey Essex and professional Vanessa Bauer; the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK The Vivienne and professional Colin Grafton and soap star and West End musicals performer Carley Stenson and professional Mark Hanretty also form part of the line-up.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and professional Klabera Komini are partnered together on Dancing On Ice. (©ITV)

Former Liberty X pop group member Michelle Heaton and professional Lukasz Rozycki, comedian Darren Harriott and professional Tippy Packard and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and professional Klabera Komini also take to the ice.

The new series sees the return of three Dancing on Ice favourites – Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the 2019 series, and Vicky Ogden and Komini who both last skated in the 2021 series.

The dancers and celebrities will be judged by Olympian skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Joey Essex and his partner Vanessa Bauer. (©ITV)

This Morning presenters’ Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are hosting the show again.

The winning celebrity will follow in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan and Joe Swash and last year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.