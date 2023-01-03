Taylor Swift tipped for first number one of 2023 with album Midnights

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey

Taylor Swift is set to take home the first number one album of 2023 in the UK with Midnights.

The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter’s tenth studio album is on track to secure a fourth non-consecutive week at the top, according to Official Charts Company.

The album, released in October, immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day and previously had another number one in the UK for the hitmaker.

Last week, Swift had to contend with a number two as Canadian singer Michael Buble’s Christmas was snapped up by those in the festive mood.

SZA’s second studio album SOS is likely to feature in the top five (Ian West/PA)

The first chart release of 2023 are likely to feature American singer SZA’s second studio album SOS, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s (=) Equals, Sir Elton John’s greatest hits album Diamonds and Canadian singer The Weekend’s greatest hits album The Highlights in the top five.

After a Christmas-laden end to the singles chart in 2022, the first week of 2023’s Official Singles Chart is set to see a shake-up with non-festive hits.

Shortly before the New Year, Wham secured another number one single for Last Christmas while the rest of the top five featured Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John’s Merry Christmas, Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, and the highest-charting non-Christmas song Stormzy’s Firebabe.

Singer-songwriter Raye, real name Rachel Keen, is on track for her first-ever chart topper and the first number one of 2023 with Escapism.

In December, the track which features experimental electronic producer and singer 070 Shake peaked at number two.

Raye, 25, told OfficialCharts.com: “It would be beyond a dream to be number one. With this song? At this time in my life? Don’t!”