Nicola Peltz gushes over Brooklyn’s support during Welcome To Chippendales shoot

Nicola Peltz Beckham has said her husband Brooklyn drove her to the set of Welcome To Chippendales at 4am every day.

The US actress, who married the eldest son of former England footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham last year, stars in the Disney+ series as Dorothy Stratten, a tragic Playboy playmate murdered by her estranged partner.

The true crime saga follows Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani, who becomes the unlikely founder of the risque male dance troupe.

Brooklyn Beckham with his parents David and Victoria at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Discussing her husband’s support during filming, Nicola told the PA news agency: “He’s just really proud of me every time I get a job that I’m really excited about. He was great.

“I mean, I had to be on set every day at 5am, so he drove me at 4am in the morning every day and he was really supportive and great.”

Peltz Beckham, 27, said Brooklyn, 23, a model, photographer and cook on social media, had watched the first episode and “loved it”.

She added: “He wanted to see the next one and I said, ‘I don’t have it’. He really loved.

Kumail Nanjiani as Steve in Welcome To Chippendales (PA/Erin Simkin/2022 Hulu/PA)

“Honestly, Brooklyn and I’s favourite thing in the whole world is to binge watch a show in bed with our dogs – that is our happiest time.

“We have a problem where we can’t just watch one episode, we have to finish it. It’s a problem.

“But that was a little hard as we really wanted to see the next episode and I was like, ‘they only sent me one’.”

The pair got engaged in June 2020 and, after twice postponing their wedding due to Covid-19, got married at the home of Peltz’s father, US billionaire Nelson Peltz, in April.

Peltz wore a custom Valentino dress for the occasion.