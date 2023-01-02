Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’

ShowbizPublished:

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.

Jeremy Renner arrives for a special screening of Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye, at the Curzon Hoxton
Jeremy Renner arrives for a special screening of Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye, at the Curzon Hoxton

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following a “weather related accident”.

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following the incident, which occurred while he was “plowing snow”.

The spokesperson added Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise.

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News