Young singer from Shrewsbury set to dazzle the crowd on The Voice Kids Christmas Special

Amber Gregg

Despite having no previous training, or having never performed in front of a crowd before, Amber Gregg's singing talent has earned a place on ITV's The Voice Kids Christmas Special.

Starting on today Boxing Day and running into the week, Amber will take to the stage to perform in front of the celebrity judges – Ronan Keating, Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones.

Mum Emma said: "Amber has never done anything like this, sung on a stage or even a school play. We go on holiday and she sings in the karaoke.

"I uploaded the video on Facebook and my friend commented 'you should sign her up for The Voice'. I sent the video off and got a call back to say she was through to the next round."

Amber then had to undertake interviews via Zoom and an audition in Manchester, before she was invited to London to perform in front of a live audience.

"She sings around the house and in the kitchen, so it was a massive shock," Emma added.

"She was surrounded by all these kids who had vocal training."

Commenting on the experience, Amber said: "It was quite scary, I am not used to going on stages, but after all the auditions it got easier. I have always loved singing."

Amber attends Belvidere School in Shrewsbury and has said she would like to pursue singing as she goes through secondary school.

Her music idols include Becky Hill, who is also from Shropshire, and Olivia Rodrigo, who gained recognition in 2010 with her lead role in Disney's High School Musical: The Musical.

Amber and her mum Emma have said they were having a big party, with up to 40 people coming to watch Amber perform.