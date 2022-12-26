Soap star Gary Lucy jokes he has ‘nine lives’ after Boxing Day car crash

Gary Lucy

Gary Lucy said “somebody was watching over him” after seemingly being involved in a Boxing Day car crash.

The soap opera actor, 41, posted two pictures of a wrecked Range Rover on his Instagram story.

“Someone was watching over me today,” he wrote, captioning the second photograph “Gary nine lives”.

The images showed the car by the side of a snowy road, with the front bumper destroyed and front wheels removed.

Lucy is known for playing Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, Danny Pennant in EastEnders and Kyle Pascoe in Footballer’s Wives.

He also played Will Fletcher in The Bill.