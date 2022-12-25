Danny Dyer: Soap star with royal connections and a famous daughter

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has had almost as many eventful life moments as his EastEnders character Mick Carter.

From royal heritage revelations and his views on politicians, to his daughter finding fame of her own on Love Island, the popular actor has often found himself in the spotlight for unexpected reasons.

As his character dramatically departs from the BBC soap on Christmas Day after nine years, here is a look at some of Dyer’s memorable moments:

– Royal heritage

The Prince of Wales meets Danny Dyer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The actor, 45, discovered in 2016 while filming family heritage programme Who Do You Think You Are? that he is related to Tudor politician Thomas Cromwell and kings Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “I’m 110,000th in line to the throne. So in about 800 years, they’ll dig me up and I’ll be king of England. It is fascinating all that.”

Dyer went on to explore the lives of his aristocratic ancestors in a two-part BBC history series called Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family which aired in 2019.

– Daughter Dani

(BBC/PA)

Dyer’s daughter Dani, 26, was in the fourth series of Love Island in 2018, winning the show alongside her former partner Jack Fincham.

Before heading into the villa, she told the Daily Mirror her father had given his “blessing” for her to have sex during the ITV2 show.

The father and daughter duo have also starred together on a number of shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

In 2021, Dani made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette who picked up Dyer’s character from Albert Square.

Dyer has previously said that one of his reasons for leaving EastEnders was to give him the chance to explore working with his daughter more, and revealed they are making a new travel show together.

– Political plain speaking

Danny Dyer has been publicly critical of both Boris Johnson and David Cameron in the past (Yui Mok/PA)

Dyer has been outspoken about politicians on a number of occasions, most famously branding David Cameron a “twat” on live TV in 2018 over the former prime minister’s part in calling the Brexit referendum.

The same year, he also attacked Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage in an expletive-ridden rant in an article in The Big Issue.

In the piece, he said: “Theresa May, bless her, just got that job (prime minister) by default. Boris Johnson running around with his stupid haircut spouting bollocks.

“Young people look and think: ‘If these are the people running the country, why shouldn’t I go and loot and riot?’”

– Harold Pinter

Harold Pinter cast Dyer early in his career (Alamy/PA)

Dyer had a special connection with the later playwright Harold Pinter, who cast the actor in a play early in his career.

The actor made a documentary called Danny Dyer On Harold Pinter for Sky Arts and has also starred in a series of Pinter short works in London.

Dyer said Pinter, best known for works including The Birthday Party and The Caretaker, taught him not to “hide” his working-class roots.

– EastEnders

The actor welcomed the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Albert Square in a special episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (BBC/PA)

Dyer joined the cast of the BBC One soap on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly followed by his on-screen wife Linda Carter played by Kellie Bright.

After appearing in 1,150 episodes, viewers watched Dyer depart the soap in tragic scenes that saw his character Mick die in the English Channel while trying to save the love of his life following their brief reunion.

Throughout his time on the show, Dyer has been involved in many key plotlines including Mick struggling to deal with the sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

Earlier this summer, Dyer welcomed the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Albert Square in a special episode in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.