Line of Duty could return for three-part special

Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

The Sun claimed on Thursday morning that stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are on board for the three-part BBC special.

*Spoiler Alert*

Around 13 million tuned into the sixth series finale, but viewers were left feeling that it was more an anti-climax after learning that Det Supt Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was the elusive mastermind with links to organised crime.

Fans of the show were left thinking if the ending or if creator Jed Mercurio, who grew up in Cannock, had other plans, following nine years of nail-biting storylines.

Series of the hit show was filmed in the West Midlands.

If the series is confirmed, the final three parts could possibly be shown on TV screens as early as next Christmas.