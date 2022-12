Carol Vorderman: Clarkson article didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman says Jeremy Clarkson’s newspaper column, in which he said he dreamt of seeing the Duchess of Sussex publicly humiliated, “didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it”.

The former Countdown host, who was one of the first high-profile figures to openly criticise Clarkson online, said his remarks “normalised hatred”.

Published in The Sun on Friday, the article has been condemned by celebrities and politicians, as well as the former Top Gear host’s daughter, Emily Clarkson.

In the piece, Clarkson wrote that he “hated” Meghan, adding that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

In her own newspaper column, written in The Daily Express on Tuesday, Vorderman said Clarkson’s comments were not acceptable “on any level”.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same" No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

“After the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’d heard more than enough discussion about every tiny nuance,” she wrote.

“But Jeremy Clarkson’s take – that the duchess ought to be paraded naked and have excrement thrown at her – didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it.

“Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it OK to write this stuff about any woman. It’s time we all called out violent hatred of any woman.

“Whatever our thoughts about the couple, and I’m not particularly interested, Clarkson’s words normalise hatred.”

Vorderman went on to praise Clarkson’s “wonderful” daughter for calling out her father’s behaviour, having previously retweeted a statement from Ms Clarkson.

The Clarkson Effect.I've received a lot of abuse obvs, but it's like watching the last death throes of a dinosaur age. Sad souls who are angry at new thought, at equality, at kindness. BUT this chapter has also brought the calm, normally silent, people together. We fight on ❤️ https://t.co/LkOhqNxtun — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 20, 2022

Earlier, Vorderman revealed she herself had suffered abuse online following her initial tweet, in which she had shared a portion of the column, but said that the backlash was “like watching the last death throes of a dinosaur age”.

“Sad souls who are angry at new thought, at equality, at kindness,” she said.

“But this chapter has also brought the calm, normally silent, people together. We fight on.”