Davina McCall says Masked Singer performances made her cry

Davina McCall

Davina McCall said two of the performers on The Masked Singer UK made her cry, as the competition returns next year.

The programme sees 12 celebrity acts sing while disguised in extravagant and outrageous costumes, as a star panel tries to guess their identities.

In 2023, audiences will watch as Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece Of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino, Rubbish, Ghost, Jellyfish, Knitting, Otter, Phoenix and a duo, for the first time, called Cat & Mouse are revealed as famous faces.

The previous series saw pop star Natalie Imbruglia, as Panda, crowned the winner, while former England footballer Michael Owen was found to be Doughnuts, and singer Charlotte Church was revealed as Mushroom.

Former Big Brother presenter McCall, 55, is joined by singer-songwriter Rita Ora, presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan again on the judging panel, as Joel Dommett returns to his hosting duties.

Rita Ora is on the judging panel of Masked Singer (Suzan Moore/PA)

When asked if any of the performances have made her cry, McCall said: “Absolutely – Jellyfish is an extraordinary performer and has made us all feel pretty emotional.

“Rhino, as well, has been particularly emotive. There are people who completely draw you in.”

She added that the celebrity playing Rhino is “massive and quite humble” and puts his “little hooves together” in a sweet movement.

McCall also said, of her fellow judges, that Ross, 62, has been the “naughtiest”, Ora, 32, has been “the most hilarious” and Gilligan, 34, has been “nice to see again”.

Ross said: “I’ll tell you what I really like about it, and I know Davina feels the same way, is to be doing something when you look out at the audience and you see it’s mums, dads, grannies and grandpas with their kids.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan is back for the Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)

Ora was asked if she felt the celebrities had upped their game this time around, and said: “I think now they’ve seen the show they’re like, ‘What can I do that hasn’t been done before, and how far can I take it?’. They are going further than ever before.”

Gilligan said: “I feel people are really coming into their costumes more this series.

“So Phoenix always looks at us a bit weirdly for example. Then you’ve got some characters who are really funny, which is also hard because you think – is this a comedian that I know?”