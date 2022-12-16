Tom Hanks supported by family while promoting latest film in London

A Man Called Otto photocall – London

Tom Hanks has stepped out in London with his family by his side to celebrate his latest film.

The 66-year-old actor stars in the title role in upcoming movie A Man Called Otto.

Hanks was joined by his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, and his son Truman Hanks at a photo call for the film at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Friday.

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson, during a photocall for A Man Called Otto at the Corinthia Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

The Forest Gump actor donned a smart black velvet jacket overtop a dark shirt and jumper for the event.

Wilson, 66, who is a producer on the film, also opted for a dark outfit. She worse a black high-neck jumper and a leather midi-skit paired with a black studded belt and eye-catching silver heels.

The couple were accompanied by one of their two children Truman, 26, who looked relaxed in a dark grey suit.

The pair also share son Chet Hanks in addition to Hanks’ two children from his marriage to the late actress Samantha Lewes, Colin and Elizabeth.

A Man Called Otto, which is set for release early next year, is based on the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Ove.

Tom Hanks with his son, Truman Hanks, during a photocall for upcoming film A Man Called Otto (Ian West/PA)

The film follows Otto Anderson – played by Hanks – a disgruntled man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife.

Just as Otto is ready to end it all, his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, played by Mariana Trevino.

After Marisol challenges Otto to see life differently, the pair form an unlikely friendship that ultimately transforms Otto’s life.

Mexican actress Trevino, 45, was also in attendance at the photo call, alongside director Marc Foster, producer Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro and executive producer Renee Wolfe.