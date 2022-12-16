Hamza Yassin admits he still does not think he can dance ahead of Strictly final

Hamza Yassin

Hamza Yassin has admitted he still does not believe he can dance as he prepares for the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter and his professional partner Jowita Przystal are among the four couples who will compete on Saturday to win the glitterball trophy.

Yassin has topped the leaderboard throughout the BBC One show but said taking home the crown would be like all his Christmases, Easters and birthdays rolled into one.

Speaking ahead of the final, he revealed he was excited but also nervous as he did not believe he was going to be in this position.

“I thought week one – get going. I didn’t think I could dance, I still don’t think I can dance,” Yassin said.

Asked if his lack of confidence has been his main struggle, he agreed, saying: “Yeah, I would definitely say that because each week is a new dance and it feels like you’re back in square one again, and you’re learning a different hold or a different feeling.

“And for some of it, you kind of have to act the dances. So confidence for me, I’m certainly out of my comfort zone.

“If you put me in front of a lion charging at me with a camera I’d be like ‘cool’, I know what that’s going to do and I’m confident there.

“Whereas here, I’m in clothes that I would never normally wear, I’m doing stuff that I wouldn’t normally do.”

However, he added that this self-doubt ended up motivating him, explaining: “I thought each week is the one that I’m going to go out in so (I thought) let’s give it our all. We’re doing lifts? Is it one? Let’s do three then.”

Yassin also revealed that he cannot hear the music but if there is a rhythm he can “feel it”.

He added that he thinks his dyslexia helps him with this as it means he can visualise in 3D where he needs to be on the dancefloor.

Not only has the dancing put his confidence to the test, but it has also helped him lose nearly 13kg.

Yassin said: “I’m seeing body parts being defined. I feel so much happier, fitter and healthier and I hope I can just keep it going, it would be amazing if I can.”

The cameraman is set to fight for the trophy with his trio of dances, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.

Yassin said that reprising the dance felt like “revisiting an old friend”.

He noted that dance has particular importance for him as it was probably the only time he had a “boost of confidence” after it.

On the night he will also perform his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

Looking towards the weekend, he said being crowned the winner would be an “absolute dream come true”.

“It will be like the icing on the cake. Christmas, Easter and birthdays all mixed together.

“I can’t give her anything in life that she can get herself, the only thing I can do is my best on that dancefloor and hopefully we’ll lift that glitterball trophy together.”

Yassin will be up against radio DJ Fleur East, TV presenter Helen Skelton and actor and singer Molly Rainford during the final after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition on Monday.