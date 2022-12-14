Sam Smith performs at White House celebration of Act to protect same-sex couples

Sam Smith sings at the White House

Sam Smith performed at the White House to help celebrate the signing of a federal law protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial couples.

The Oscar-winning singer gave a rendition of their hit track Stay With Me at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the US presidential residence on Tuesday.

It comes as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which recognises the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the US.

US singer Cyndi Lauper also gave a performance of her own hit True Colours at the ceremony, telling crowds gathered: “This time, love wins.”

She later appeared in the White House briefing room and delivered a short speech at the top of the briefing, telling reporters that she could “rest easy tonight”.

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and all the advocates in his team,” she said.

Cyndi Lauper told the crowd: ‘This time, love wins’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“For once, our families, mine and a lot of my friends, people you know, sometimes your neighbours, we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.

“Because now we are allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love.