Matt Goss: I was like a deer in the headlights on Strictly Come Dancing

Matt Goss

Bros singer Matt Goss has described his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing as emotionally challenging.

The 54-year-old was eliminated from the dancing competition after the third public vote with partner Nadiya Bychkova, losing the dance-off to soap star Kym Marsh and her professional Graziano Di Prima.

The singer-songwriter, who recently returned to the UK from living in the US, described his experience competing in the 20th series of the BBC One dancing show.

Matt Goss, centre left, and Nadiya Bychkova with Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He told Red magazine: “If I’m honest, it was a bit challenging emotionally for me. I was like a deer in the headlights.

“It took a while for me to start feeling comfortable, but I was rooting for everyone and I really am grateful for the experience.”

Goss, who suffers from Poland syndrome, said Strictly’s wardrobe department were “very considerate” of his feelings.

Poland’s syndrome is a rare condition characterised by webbing of the fingers and underdevelopment of chest muscle and usually affects one side of the body, Great Ormond Street Hospital said on its website.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova during the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I didn’t mention it initially because it’s not a disability, but it’s still something that absolutely obliterates your confidence,” he said.

“I avoided swimming when I was younger, and a lot of the Bros shots had me with a towel on or covering my side.

“It was very emotional when I found out what it was because I was like, ‘Wow, I’m not a weirdo’ – that was how I’d been made to feel.

“Since Strictly, I’ve had so many messages from people saying they have it too, and I feel privileged to be in that club now.”