Strictly Come Dancing finalists reveal routines ahead of Saturday’s live final

The dance routines set to be performed by this year’s Strictly Come Dancing finalists have been revealed ahead of the live final on Saturday night.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford were confirmed as this year’s finalists on Sunday after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition.

Each celebrity will dance three times with their professional partner to perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.

TV presenter Skelton, 39, and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will perform the jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae at the request of the judges, their couples choice routine to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret) and finally their show dance to Shine by Emeli Sande.

After making it through the dreaded dance-off on Monday, singer and radio DJ East, 35, and her partner Vito Coppola will perform a samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow as their judges’ pick.

Their favourite dance will also be their couple’s choice routine, performed to a Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child, followed by their show dance to Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy.

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Yassin, 32, who topped the leader board with his partner Jowita Przystal in the live semi-final on Sunday, is set to fight for the glitterball trophy with his trio of dances, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.

He will also perform his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

TV presenter and singer Rainford, 22, and her partner Carlos Gu will perform a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce as their judges’ pick, their rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston as their favourite and finish with a show dance to a mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince.

Each of the four finalists have all topped the Strictly leader board at some point during their time on the show and will be fighting to win the most public votes on Saturday evening.

The judging panel, consisting of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas, will offer their feedback on each of the performances – but ultimately it is down to the public to decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2022.

Last year’s competition saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned the winners of the competition.