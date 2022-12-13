Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus hopes Eurovision 2023 unites Europe around Ukraine

Bjorn Ulvaeus

Bjorn Ulvaeus has said he hopes Eurovision 2023 “unites” people in Europe around Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia earlier this year.

The 77-year-old member of hitmaker Abba, who won the song contest for Sweden with Waterloo in 1974, added the competition may “seem shallow” but it has a “deeper meaning”.

He was asked in an interview with Radio Times for its Christmas issue if he would be going to Liverpool, which is hosting Eurovision as the UK was the runner-up in 2022 with Sam Ryder.

Ulvaeus said: “I haven’t decided, but I hope that it unites Europe behind Ukraine.

“Eurovision may seem shallow and just for fun, but there is a deeper meaning to it. For those hours that it is on, Europe is unified.”

Ukraine, who won in 2022 with Kalush Orchestra, could not host due to the Russian invasion.

Ulvaeus also said: “Why (does the UK) not send your best songs? Why not make an effort?

“I think the UK is doing that now, finally. And I’m glad.”

He will also look ahead to Eurovision 2023 and why Abba means so much to the LGBT+ community when he guest edits BBC Radio 4’s Today programme over the Christmas period.

Ulvaeus wants journalists on the radio show to interview “prime ministers and presidents”.

He added that Abba always steered clear from politics because his “politically skewed” lyrics were so “boring”.

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Ian West/PA)

Ulvaeus said: “We wanted to touch people, to move people, and I found it much more interesting to explore relationships than party politics.”

Meanwhile, Ulvaeus and fellow Abba member Benny Andersson, along with a choir, have recorded a new arrangement of a track from Abba’s 2021 album Voyage for the show.

