Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet

ShowbizPublished:

The singer donned an outfit reminiscent of the music video from her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Shania Twain at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Shania Twain at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Shania Twain showed off a bold throwback look as she appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The singer donned an eye-catching leopard print outfit ahead of the ceremony, reminiscent of the music video from her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Twain, 57, is this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at Tuesday’s ceremony.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
Shania Twain arrives at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arriving for the ceremony she donned a black and leopard-print custom Rodarte gown with a sheer panel across her stomach.

The ensemble also included a hood, similar to that of the video, in which she wore a sweeping one-piece, with long flared trousers and carried a matching leopard-print case.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
Ryan Reynolds was presented with the People’s Icon award for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

As well as Twain, Ryan Reynolds and Lizzo are also the recipients of special honours, which were previously announced.

Reynolds has been recognised with the People’s Icon for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony.

The actor, known for his Deadpool films and new Welsh-based documentary Welcome To Wrexham, was praised for his “unique ability to create joy” following the announcement.

Lizzo was given the People’s Champion Award and later won Song Of The Year for her hit About Damn Time.

Elsewhere at Tuesday’s ceremony, Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, was named as best drama movie of 2022.

Kim Kardashian and her famous family picked up best reality show of 2022, with their eponymous programme The Kardashians.

The ceremony was being broadcast on US network NBC from 2am UK time.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News