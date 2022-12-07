Ryan Reynolds: Family gives me more strength than any man could possibly deserve

Ryan Reynolds at 2022 Peopleâs Choice Awards

Ryan Reynolds says his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters “give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve”.

The Canadian actor also thanked his family for supporting him “despite some pretty damn questionable years” as he collected the People’s Choice Icon award.

He was honoured with the accolade for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony on Tuesday.

Ryan Reynolds is THE People's Icon of 2022! ? #PCAs pic.twitter.com/RlIqBfjosw — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 7, 2022

The actor, known for his Deadpool films and the Wales-based documentary Welcome To Wrexham, was praised for his “unique ability to create joy” following the announcement.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

Reynolds told audiences there were too many people to thank from throughout his career.

“But I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family,” he said.

The Canadian actor was honoured with the People’s Choice Icon award at the ceremony on Tuesday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“To my mom, to my three brothers…and to my dad who left us a few years ago. Boy, if he could see all the things that have been going on, he wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff, he’d be most blown away by his three little granddaughters.

“Wherever he is right now. I promise you he’s probably not watching the People’s Choice Awards.

He continued: “But to my original family, thank you for making me who I am.

“Thank you for your unfailing support of me, despite some pretty damn questionable years.

“Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness.

Shania Twain was this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at the ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

He also promised fans that he and Lively would soon be joined by their fourth child, prompting cheers and applause from the audience.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Shania Twain and Lizzo were honoured with special awards.

Twain, 57, was this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at the ceremony.

She gave a medley of her greatest hits, including That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like A Woman, and new single Waking Up Dreaming.

Collecting her award, Twain remembered her late mother and thanked her fans, telling them to “be the queen of you”.

She recalled some of her early forays into iconic fashion moments that made her “an influence on popular culture” having just needed “a sharp pair of scissors, (and) a big imagination”.

“I just want to say giddy up, kids. Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave,” she said.

“Let’s remember there is power in numbers, we are in this together.

“Love is love, and when a door slammed in your face take a freaking run, just run and leap at that door, and kick it down.

“Be the queen of you.”

They told you not to worry, darling: Don't Worry Darling has been named The Drama Movie of 2022!! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/VeY2gGDwsj — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Lizzo, 34, was given the People’s Champion Award and later won Song Of The Year for her hit About Damn Time.

The pop star used the platform to highlight champions of important causes, inviting 17 women on-stage to accept the award.

The women represented social concerns including climate change, reproductive justice, affordable healthcare, and police violence.

Elsewhere at Tuesday’s ceremony, Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, was named as best drama movie of 2022.

Kim Kardashian and her famous family picked up best reality show of 2022, with their eponymous programme The Kardashians.