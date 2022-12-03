Axl Rose vows to stop throwing mic into the crowd following reported injury

Guns N’ Roses perform at the O2

Axl Rose has promised to stop throwing his microphone into the audience after a fan was reportedly hurt during a recent show in Australia.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, has routinely ended their shows by offering attendees towards the front a chance to catch his mic.

However, during a show at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday punter Rebecca Howe was struck on the face by the object, according to Australian media reports.

Axl Rose addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt…at any of r shows anywhere (sic).

“Having tossed the mic at the end of r shows for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic.

“Regardless in the interest of public safety from now we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.”

Rose said some had sought to “frame their reporting” of the incident in a “negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light” which he said could not be further from the truth.

He concluded: “A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

The incident in Adelaide reportedly took place during the band’s final song, Paradise City.

Photos of Ms Howe published in local media appear to show her with bruising under her eyes and cuts on the bridge of her nose.

Guns N’ Roses are due to headline the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park for the first time next year.

The US rockers – featuring singer Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan – will top the bill on Friday June 30.