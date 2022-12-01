Billie Eilish: Falling in love is hard for me, it’s a spooky thing

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London

Billie Eilish has spoken about the concept of love being “really spooky” for her.

The US megastar, 20, has faced criticism for her relationship with 31-year-old Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, with some questioning the age difference between them.

After first gaining public attention in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, she released her number one albums When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever.

The American singer-songwriter showed off her newly dyed blonde hair and a new look on Instagram last year, having transformed her previous signature style of baggy clothes and bright green hair.

She told Highsnobiety magazine: “People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change.

“That’s why I went so far to the other side. I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, f*** you guys, I can do whatever I want.’

Billie Eilish with her signature green locks (Yui Mok/PA)

“I feel sexier when I dress masculine. I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde. When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanour (around me).”

Eilish told the magazine that the internet makes it hard to talk about “stuff like this” candidly.