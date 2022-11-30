Rolling Stones announce release date for star-studded greatest hits album

British Summer Time festival – London

The Rolling Stones have announced a new greatest hits album filled with star-studded features including Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer.

Due to be released on February 10 2023, GRRR Live! will capture the rock band’s 2012 show at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center which was part of their 50th anniversary tour.

Alongside global superstars Gaga, Springsteen and Mayer, the special concert also featured surprise appearances from The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr and their former guitarist Mick Taylor.

As the 50 & Counting tour marked the British band’s landmark anniversary, the setlist included hits from across their back catalogue including their first original single The Last Time.

It also featured many of their classics such as Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Since its original broadcast on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until GRRR Live!’s upcoming release.

The album will be available in various digital and physical formats including on vinyl and as a two-part CD.

The concert has also been remixed and re-edited for its DVD and Blu-ray release.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performing during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)

Three songs from another of their 2012 Newark shows will also be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray version.

This past summer, the band, which features Sir Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, travelled through Europe for their 60th anniversary tour.

Their Sixty tour featured stops in cities including Madrid, Milan and Paris as well as two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London.