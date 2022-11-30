Mario fights to rescue brother Luigi in new trailer for Super Mario Bros movie

Mario fights to rescue his brother Luigi from the villainous Bowser in the first full-length trailer for the new Super Mario Bros movie.
The two-minute clip shows the moustachioed Italian plumber team up with Princess Peach, with references to parts of the famous franchise’s video games, including driving his well-known Mario Kart.
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day take on the roles of the eponymous Mario Bros, and are joined by Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.
The opening of the trailer shows Mario take on Donkey Kong, before a confrontation between Bowser and the captured Luigi.
“I’m not sure if you know who I am, but I’m about to rule the world,” the fiery turtle-like creature says.
“But there’s a problem, there’s a human. Has a moustache, just like yours.”
Princess Peach later tells Mario: “There’s a huge universe out there with a lot of galaxies, they’re all counting on us – no pressure.”
The Super Mario Bros film was announced in September 2021 with an original December 2022 release date, but has since been delayed to April 2023.