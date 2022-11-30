Little Simz and Knucks share album of the year win at 2022 Mobo awards

Little Simz

Little Simz and Knucks have both won album of the year with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and Alpha Place respectively at the 25th Mobo awards.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate black music and culture, returned to London on Wednesday, with Chunkz and Yung Filly hosting the annual ceremony at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The win topped off another successful year for Little Simz, real name Simbiatu Ajikawo, who took home the coveted Mercury Prize in October and was named best new artist at the Brit Awards.

It comes a year after she scooped her first Mobo award for best female act for her critically acclaimed fourth record, having been nominated 11 times since 2014.

London rapper and producer Knucks, whose music combines rap and jazz, lead the way at this year’s awards with five nominations for his debut album.

The ceremony saw chart-topping west London drill rapper Central Cee named the best male act alongside Pink Pantheress, who won best female act, while his song Doja also won video of the year.

The 24-year-old, who landed his first number one album with his second mixtape 23 in March, received four nominations after taking home best newcomer and the inaugural drill award last year.

Chic frontman and chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Nile Rodgers was recognised with the lifetime achievement award on the night.

Rodgers was among the stars who performed, joining the line-up of Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO and Eliza Rose.

Meanwhile, late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards was also honoured with a special gong.

Edwards, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and died on February 20 at the age of 31, was posthumously honoured with the Paving The Way prize, which celebrates trailblazers who had led the way for future generations of talent to follow.

The show remembered the late DJ with a special tribute performance by Emeli Sande.

Singer and rapper Craig David, who is a six-time Mobo winner, also received the outstanding contribution award and performed at the event.

The ceremony also saw the best grime act go to D Double E, Bru-C take home best newcomer and K-Trap win best drill act.

D Block Europe received best hip hop act while Mahalia won best R&B soul act and Burna Boy took home two gongs for best African music act and best international act.