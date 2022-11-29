Dawn French: I’d like to die on stage and be dragged off to the side

We're so excited to present our brand new podcast Where There's A Will, There's A Wake.

In the pod @KathyBurke asks, 'If you could plan your perfect funeral, what would you do?' ⚰️

Think fantasy football, but for death.

FOLLOW NOW: https://t.co/fGPSdA3FOp pic.twitter.com/fMoI2qidqn

— Somethin' Else (@SomethinElse) November 15, 2022