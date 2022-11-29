Apple Music reveals most streamed track in UK this year

Harry Styles

As It Was by Harry Styles was Apple Music’s most streamed song of 2022 in the UK.

The 28-year-old has been nominated for a Grammy for the synth-pop track and its music video, as well as his chart-topping third album Harry’s House.

The second most-streamed song was Ed Sheeran’s Shivers, while Adele’s Easy On Me was third.

DJ Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s Where Are You Now was the fourth most-streamed, while Sheeran’s collaboration with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML called Peru was fifth.

Next on the Apple Music UK list was Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) at number six, while Sheeran came in again with Bad Habits at seven.

Cat Burns’s track Go was the eighth most streamed, followed by LF System in ninth with Afraid To Feel, and Belters Only’s Make Me Feel Good featuring Jazzy in 10th.

Ed Sheeran’s hit Shivers was the second most-streamed song on Apple Music this year (PA)

Stay – Australian rapper The Kid Laroi’s collaboration with Justin Bieber – was the most streamed track in the world, after it spent 51 days leading the daily top 100.

Styles took the number two spot with As It Was globally, while rapper Future came third with Wait For U featuring Drake and Tems.

Kodak Black made it into the global chart at number four with Super Gremlin, while Adele came fifth with Easy On Me.

The most read lyrics on the streaming giant’s chart was for We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney animation Encanto.

Apple Music’s top Shazamed song – an application which identifies music while it is playing – was LF System’s Afraid To Feel.