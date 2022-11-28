Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will have Christmas Day episodes

Women Of The Year Awards 2022

Good Morning Britain (GMB), Lorraine and This Morning will have Christmas Day episodes for the third consecutive year, ITV has announced.

For the first time, This Morning and Loose Women will be on air throughout the Christmas period from December 28 to 30.

GMB and Lorraine, hosted by presenter Lorraine Kelly, will also air throughout the festive week.

Emma Gormley, managing director at ITV Daytime said: “It wouldn’t be Christmas at ITV Daytime without the return of our Christmas Day special shows from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning – all returning this Christmas morning for a third consecutive year.

“Also for the first time, This Morning and Loose Women will be on air throughout the Christmas period, alongside GMB and Lorraine, keeping viewers company this festive period.”

In a promo for the festive shows, Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield can be seen exchanging Christmas gifts.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…? pic.twitter.com/OKmYnVtzKY — Loose Women (@loosewomen) November 28, 2022

The advertisement, which features the track Shake Up Christmas by Train, ends with the tagline Wake Up The Happiness This Christmas On ITV Daytime.

The shows will also see new festive set designs begin to be unveiled on air soon with Loose Women and GMB both already posting pictures on social media showing Christmas trees in their designs.