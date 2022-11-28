Derry Girls creator in shock after Martin Scorsese reveals he is fan of show

Derry Girls

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has spoken of her disbelief after Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese revealed he watches the show.

The Northern Irish screenwriter shared a video of Scorsese, the film-maker behind Goodfellas, Wolf Of Wall Street and Taxi Driver, speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago in October.

Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022

Asked by the moderator what he was watching at the moment, Scorsese, 80, replied: “I watched, the other night, Derry Girls”, before raising his fist in respect, prompting cheers from the audience.

After a pause, he added: “Those nuns…”

Sharing the clip on Twitter on Monday, McGee wrote: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show’s Our Lady Immaculate College, said: “Good morning. I’m ded (sic).”

The Channel 4 comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

Viewers in the US have been able to watch episodes of the drama via Netflix.

Martin Scorsese revealed he is a fan of Derry Girls (Ian West/PA)

McGee, who was given the freedom of her home city for her work on the show, received messages congratulating her on securing such a high-profile fan.

Comedian Dara O Briain tweeted: “And that’s it, you win. Shut it down, people, we have a winner.”