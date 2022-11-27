Jill Scott crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022

Jill Scott

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During Sunday night’s show the former England footballer, 35, beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to be crowned the queen of the jungle for 2022.

Speaking to hosts Anthony Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly after receiving the news, Scott said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Hancock, 44, came third and was the first to leave jungle, followed by Hollyoaks actor Warner, 23, who came second.

Following his departure, the former health secretary spoke about his decision to take part in the reality show, saying: “I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations.

“But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.”

He added: “I just went in absolutely clear that I was going to be totally myself as if there cameras weren’t on and that’s what I did.

“And that is what I’m like in private!”

Hancock was met by his partner and former aide Gina Coladangelo who leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing and breaking coronavirus social distancing rules last June, which led to his resignation as health secretary.

During the final episode of the series, viewers also saw the three finalists undertake their final Bushtucker Trials to be in with a chance of winning a starter, main course and dessert of their choice, as well as drinks and treats.

For the first time the celebrities were able to watch one another attempt to complete the challenges, with Scott taking on the first trial, Rat Race.

Warner was up next to take on Bushtucker Bonanza during which he won main courses for himself and his campmates after managing to eat a selection of five questionable dishes including a fermented duck egg and a camel’s testicle.

Hancock took on the final trial, Flood Your Face, which saw the MP for West Suffolk have his head in a tank of water, while wearing a snorkel to breathe, for five minutes. Each minute endured secured one star and the chance for Hancock to provide his campmates with desserts of their choosing.

The trial saw Hancock remain in the tank while various critters were added around his face, including eels, yabbies and water spiders.

After earning all the available stars, the trio were rewarded with their tailor-made three course meals, with Hancock opting for garlic prawns to start, followed by steak and chips with a mozzarella side salad.

For dessert he chose apple pie with salted caramel ice cream and opted for a drink of red wine and blue cheese with crackers as his treat.

Warner, who has been open about struggling with hunger during the competition, chose a calamari starter with a quadruple stack beef burger with cheese and bacon and chips for his main course.

That was followed by a pizza-sized cookie dough dessert along with a treat of American-style pancakes, crispy bacon and maple syrup, with a Coca-Cola to drink.

Scott opted for prawn cocktail to start, followed by a traditional beef Sunday dinner with gravy and Yorkshire pudding, and had a cheese board for dessert.