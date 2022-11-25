Matt Hancock: ‘I never thought I’d make it to the final five of I’m A Celebrity’

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London

Matt Hancock said he “never” believed he would be one of the final five I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestants.

The former health secretary, 44, has seen off other celebrities like Culture Club singer Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver in the Australian jungle.

Jungle duo, @MattHancock and @miketindall13 are ‘Fallen Stars’ in tonight’s trial. Do they have the knowledge to rise to the top? ⭐️ Find out at 9:15pm on ITV1 and STV! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8zHtZNjyqB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2022

Hancock is currently the MP for West Suffolk and has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and had the Tory whip suspended for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

After Moyles was the latest celebrity to be eliminated on Thursday, Hancock told the Bush Telegraph: “We’re so near the end and I’m delighted to be still here.

“I never thought I’d make it to the final five and here I am, so I’m very grateful.

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner said earlier after the campmates got ingredients for a fry-up: “The jungle giveth and the jungle taketh away.

“It’s given me another day in this beautiful place, but it’s taken my beautiful boy Chris, which I’m devastated about, he’s an absolute legend.”

Lioness Jill Scott said: “I’m so sad to see Chris go. He was a great campmate.

“He’s so funny, so hilarious. I’m going to literally miss him so much.”

Meanwhile, Hancock and former Rugby player Mike Tindall took on Friday’s Bushtucker Trial, Fallen Stars.

Tindall was asked questions to earn Hancock the time to put together puzzles in a cage.

He dived quite literally into Camp life, but now it's time for the voice of breakfast radio to sign off from his Jungle family! ? @ChrisMoyles is the sixth Celeb to leave this year! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3caFcM01PO — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2022

Hancock was unable to finish one puzzle in the time given, so they earned four out of the five stars available.

Elsewhere, Seann Walsh also tried to teach Scott and Warner how to do an impression of his fellow comedian Michael McIntyre while they were sitting at the creek.

In the Bush Telegraph Warner said: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill sounded nothing like him. I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”

Back by the creek, he said: “I can do David Attenborough. ‘Here we have Seann, sitting on a rock, the sunlight hitting his face elegantly… watch how he swills the water around his mouth and then licks his lips…’”

He also revealed he can “cry on cue” as he learned to do so after watching X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Warner then taught Scott how to cry by saying: “Pick a point, don’t blink… focus your eyes… really focus on your breathing. Think about how your breathing goes when you cry.”

While Walsh said: “It’s just making me want to go to sleep.”