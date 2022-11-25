Latest contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! revealed

Cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Seann Walsh has become the latest contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 36-year-old comedian was the seventh celebrity eliminated from the reality show on Friday night as Matt Hancock makes it to the final four along with Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner.

He told hosts of the ITV show Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that the former health secretary is a “lovely guy” and “he’s still in there for a reason”.

“No one was expecting Matt Hancock to be there,” he added.

He entered as a mole but is leaving as a legend. Seann is the seventh Celeb to leave the Jungle after keeping everyone entertained with his non-stop laughs and spot-on impressions! ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/faZidmwUhI — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2022

Walsh and Hancock entered the Australian jungle together as they joined as undercover moles after the other celebrities had arrived.

They then had to undertake a series of missions in secret before revealing they were the moles to the other campmates, earning them treats.

“We all listened to each other in there,” Walsh said on Friday when he was eliminated.

“I don’t know if that is common in the jungle…and everyone kind of got their story out and there was so much support and I feel like everyone in there, not just for me, but I think we all accepted one another for who we are today.”

Walsh said he wanted former England player Scott to win the whole show.

During his time on I’m A Celebrity, Walsh described how after he was pictured kissing his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Katya Jones, his agent said his “career was dead”.

The comedian was on the front of national newspapers in October 2018 when he was pictured kissing Jones, while he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

At the time Katya Jones was married to Neil Jones, also a Strictly dancer.

He told fellow comedian Babatunde Aleshe, on an earlier episode before Aleshe was eliminated, it was “easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh after Strictly.

“Just before I’m about to go on (and do a show), my agent comes in and goes, ‘Just so you know, there’s like 30 people’.”

Hancock, 44, has seen off celebrities like Culture Club singer Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver in the Australian jungle.

Jungle duo, @MattHancock and @miketindall13 are ‘Fallen Stars’ in tonight’s trial. Do they have the knowledge to rise to the top? ⭐️ Find out at 9:15pm on ITV1 and STV! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8zHtZNjyqB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2022

The former health secretary is the MP for West Suffolk and has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and had the Tory whip suspended for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

After Moyles was eliminated, Hancock told the Bush Telegraph on Friday: “We’re so near the end and I’m delighted to be still here.

“I never thought I’d make it to the final five and here I am, so I’m very grateful.”

Hollyoaks star Warner said earlier, after the campmates got ingredients for a fry-up: “The jungle giveth and the jungle taketh away.

“It’s given me another day in this beautiful place, but it’s taken my beautiful boy Chris, which I’m devastated about, he’s an absolute legend.”

Lioness Scott said: “I’m so sad to see Chris go. He was a great campmate.

“He’s so funny, so hilarious. I’m going to literally miss him so much.”

Meanwhile, Hancock and former rugby player Tindall took on Friday’s Bushtucker Trial, Fallen Stars.

Tindall was asked questions to earn Hancock the time to put together puzzles in a cage.

He dived quite literally into Camp life, but now it's time for the voice of breakfast radio to sign off from his Jungle family! ? @ChrisMoyles is the sixth Celeb to leave this year! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3caFcM01PO — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2022

Hancock was unable to finish one puzzle in the time given, so they earned four out of the five stars available.

Elsewhere, Walsh tried to teach Scott and Warner how to do an impression of his fellow comedian Michael McIntyre while they were sitting at the creek.

In the Bush Telegraph, Warner said: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill sounded nothing like him. I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”

Back by the creek, he said: “I can do David Attenborough. ‘Here we have Seann, sitting on a rock, the sunlight hitting his face elegantly… watch how he swills the water around his mouth and then licks his lips…’”

He also revealed he can “cry on cue” as he learned to do so after watching X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Warner then taught Scott how to cry by saying: “Pick a point, don’t blink… focus your eyes… really focus on your breathing. Think about how your breathing goes when you cry.”

Walsh said: “It’s just making me want to go to sleep.”