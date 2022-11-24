The Brit Awards trophies for 2023 are unveiled

BRIT Awards 2023 trophy designer

The Brit Awards 2023 have unveiled the new design of its awards by a London-based artist.

Olaolu Slawn, born in Nigeria in 2000, was announced on Thursday as the designer of the music awards’ latest trophy.

Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake and Dame Zaha Hadid have all previously designed a Brit Award.

Slawn said he wants the metal person-shaped awards to have “refinement and playfulness at the same time”.

He added: “I wanted to convey feelings of gratitude and celebration since I know that opportunities such as this don’t come along very frequently for individuals like myself.

“The concept behind the sculpture is ‘hats off to you’.

“My decision to remove the helmet from the award is my way of thanking The Brits for providing me with this opportunity.

“I hope that seeing this award inspires not only the British populace, but individuals across the world, including myself, that these feats are achievable.”

Slawn also said that when he grew up in Lagos, he was surrounded by bronze sculptures.

He added: “I also wanted to commemorate and incorporate my roots into the design.”

Slawn also said: “The Brit Awards are a classic celebration of global talent and a powerful forum to genuinely reflect on the shifting nature of culture and the contribution of people to that culture.”

The artist has previously received praised, the Brits said, from the late Virgil Abloh, Mercury Prize winning Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, and Central Cee.

Slawn, who explores human psychology, politics and race in his work, exhibited 12 new pieces collectively titled On A Darker Note in London.

Chair of the 2023 awards and managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records, part of Warner Music UK, Damian Christian said the artist’s work is “incredible and powerful”.

He added: “We’ve been blown away by what he has created – his design is bold, exciting and in the moment, and represents what we’re trying to achieve with this year’s ceremony.”